Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Up 54.4% in March

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.6 days.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMDXF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. 10,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,841. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
