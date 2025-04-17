Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Up 54.4% in March

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.6 days.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMDXF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. 10,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,841. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.