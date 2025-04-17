Comparing Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) & Its Competitors

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) is one of 1,073 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rapport Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rapport Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapport Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Rapport Therapeutics Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapport Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rapport Therapeutics Competitors 8473 22360 50567 1362 2.54

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rapport Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rapport Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 234.70%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 240.79%. Given Rapport Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rapport Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rapport Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rapport Therapeutics N/A -$34.79 million -0.71 Rapport Therapeutics Competitors $9.89 billion $136.37 million -5.70

Rapport Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rapport Therapeutics. Rapport Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.