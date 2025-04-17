Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commerzbank Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRZBY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,261. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,022.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,907 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

