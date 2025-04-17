Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02). Approximately 401,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 690,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.
