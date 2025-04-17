Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02). Approximately 401,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 690,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.