Claire Hatton Acquires 3,472 Shares of Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) insider Claire Hatton bought 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.19 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of A$24,963.68 ($15,900.43).
Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Lifestyle Communities
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lifestyle Communities
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.