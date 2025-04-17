Claire Hatton Acquires 3,472 Shares of Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) insider Claire Hatton bought 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.19 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of A$24,963.68 ($15,900.43).

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Lifestyle Communities

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

