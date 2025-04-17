Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIVB. StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. DA Davidson set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

