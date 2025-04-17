City of London (LON:CTY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 443.27 ($5.87) and traded as high as GBX 457.50 ($6.06). City of London shares last traded at GBX 457.50 ($6.06), with a volume of 925,640 shares trading hands.

City of London Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 443.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 435.14. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

City of London Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City of London

City of London Company Profile

In related news, insider Sally Lake purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £39,652 ($52,484.45). Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

