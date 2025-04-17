Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

MRP stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. Millrose Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th.

Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

In other news, insider Garett Rosenblum bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,756. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya purchased 3,458 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $77,632.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,879.70. This represents a 52.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Millrose Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at $209,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

