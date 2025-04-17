Citigroup Cuts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $160.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $220.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CDW. UBS Group cut their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $148.77 on Monday. CDW has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $248.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

