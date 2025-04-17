Citigroup Cuts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $42.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. APi Group has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,124,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,791,000 after acquiring an additional 127,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,627,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,120,000 after buying an additional 2,602,758 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in APi Group by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,947,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,314 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,003,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,744 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,007,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,121,000 after buying an additional 3,337,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

