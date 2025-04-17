CIBC Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$280.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$201.63.

Shares of TSE FNV traded down C$2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$237.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,153. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.20, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$156.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$242.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$212.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$188.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.86, for a total value of C$1,270,422.53. Also, Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total transaction of C$108,540.35. Insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $3,563,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

