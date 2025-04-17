CIBC Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$280.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$201.63.
View Our Latest Research Report on FNV
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Franco-Nevada
In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.86, for a total value of C$1,270,422.53. Also, Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total transaction of C$108,540.35. Insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $3,563,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.