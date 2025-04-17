Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.15.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

CHH stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.36. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 949,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,822,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,419,000 after buying an additional 111,903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $48,201,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 120,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

