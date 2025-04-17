Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 197,570 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of DexCom worth $156,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $385,367,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,455,000 after purchasing an additional 710,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in DexCom by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 466,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 0.7 %

DexCom stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

