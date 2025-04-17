Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,688 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 4.23% of Phreesia worth $61,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Phreesia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.82. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Phreesia news, insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $44,790.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,508.65. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,220. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,791 shares of company stock worth $4,700,424 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

