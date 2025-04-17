Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CZMWY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.23. 813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $110.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.6246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Carl Zeiss Meditec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZMWY. HSBC downgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

