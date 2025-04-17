Carl C. Icahn Acquires 4,343 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 4,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $305,790.63. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 242,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,051,612.16. This represents a 1.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UAN opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.89.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Icahn Carl C increased its position in CVR Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,066,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,868,000 after acquiring an additional 174,192 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

