Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $10.20. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 897,852 shares.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a market cap of $512.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.87 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

