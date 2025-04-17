Capital Square LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Square LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 491,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $29.31 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

