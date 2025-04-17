Capital Square LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in General Mills by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

General Mills Stock Down 2.3 %

GIS opened at $56.52 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.