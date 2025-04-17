Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 25,344 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,344 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 44,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 380,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

