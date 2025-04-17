Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Napco Security Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 66.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 266.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

