Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 18,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,964. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Capcom has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capcom in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

See Also

