Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Negative Estimate for UBER Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE UBER opened at $73.00 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after buying an additional 2,364,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

