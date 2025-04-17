Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,061,000 after buying an additional 100,894 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

