Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes $278,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Loews by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Loews by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.60. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $92.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Loews

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $4,043,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,705,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,165,301.52. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,055. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.