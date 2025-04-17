Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes $267,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,626 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Masco by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.37.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

