Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,968 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,440.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 145,216 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,967,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 52,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DVN opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.