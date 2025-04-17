Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $299,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.65. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

