Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $134,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $176,784,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after buying an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,778,000 after buying an additional 617,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rollins by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 745,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 514,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

