Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $119,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,556,000 after buying an additional 2,938,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,058,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,626,000 after buying an additional 1,452,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,260,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 479,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Baird R W raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

