Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys Shares of 9,442 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,442 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. The trade was a 35.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Melius raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.