Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys New Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UDR by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 160,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of UDR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 163.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

Insider Activity

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

