Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,732,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,715 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.27% of PepsiCo worth $567,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.12.

Shares of PEP opened at $140.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.33 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

