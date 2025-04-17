CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 104,998 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,998 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $150,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TXN opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

