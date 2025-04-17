CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $161.28 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.19% of PayPal worth $161,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.