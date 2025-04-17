CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $132.82 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65,515 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $132,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.74.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $214.55 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.49. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

