CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,299 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.20% of Digital Realty Trust worth $119,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,858,428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,279,000 after acquiring an additional 731,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,630,000 after purchasing an additional 607,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,823 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.