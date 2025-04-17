Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 35,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 48,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned approximately 0.19% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May Company Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (CPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

