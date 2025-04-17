Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Cactus worth $31,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,155,000 after buying an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $16,377,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

