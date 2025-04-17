Bronwyn Barnes Sells 550,000 Shares of Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) Stock

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$41,800.00 ($26,624.20).
Indiana Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.29.
Indiana Resources Company Profile
