Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 76.5% in March

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

Shares of BEDU stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $46.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 55.92%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.