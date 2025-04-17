Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $13.65 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Eaton by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 2.8 %

ETN opened at $269.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.96 and its 200-day moving average is $326.08. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.22.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

