Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 654,684 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 400.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,684 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.79% of Ero Copper worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after acquiring an additional 715,999 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ero Copper by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 441,413 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 775,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERO shares. TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

