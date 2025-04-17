Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 217.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance
NASDAQ BAERW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
