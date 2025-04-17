Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 217.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BAERW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.