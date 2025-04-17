Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$101.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$101.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBD.B. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$126.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$145.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$134.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.42.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$84.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.01. The stock has a market cap of C$7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$54.04 and a one year high of C$113.60.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

