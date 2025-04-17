Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$101.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$101.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BBD.B. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$126.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$145.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$134.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.42.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.