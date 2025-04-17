BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp reduced its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. BOK Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.20% of BOK Financial worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in BOK Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOKF opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.94.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

