Blockchain Stocks To Consider – April 14th

Oracle, MSP Recovery, and MSP Recovery are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to shares of companies that are actively involved in developing, implementing, or utilizing blockchain technology in their operations. These companies span a range of industries, including finance, supply chain, and tech, and their stock performance is often influenced by the overall growth and adoption of blockchain solutions globally. This investment category offers exposure to the innovative potential of decentralized, secure transaction systems and distributed ledger technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $133.66. 2,732,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,255,567. The firm has a market cap of $373.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.63. Oracle has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

NASDAQ LIFW traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 86,841,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,948. MSP Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

