Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Cut to $18.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $47,920.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

