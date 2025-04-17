BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.24 and traded as low as $9.42. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 100,656 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,934,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 499,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 122,442 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 476.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 158,124 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

