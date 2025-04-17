BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.24 and traded as low as $9.42. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 100,656 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
