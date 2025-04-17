Best Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – April 17th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that focus on developing and commercializing biological innovations, such as new drugs, therapies, and medical technologies, often through rigorous scientific research and clinical trials. These stocks can offer high growth potential but also come with increased volatility and risk due to the complex regulatory environments and unpredictable outcomes of medical research. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $409.85 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.26.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $174.80. 2,555,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $309.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $188.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,476. Danaher has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

